Tom Holland says one of the three Spider-Man stars in ‘No Way Home’ wore a fake bum

Tom Holland has revealed that one of the three Spider-Man stars in ‘No Way Home’ wore a fake bum.

Three generations of the web slinger appeared in the movie alongside Holland, with the return of the original Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who took up the role in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel.

Speaking about the fake bum revelation on a recent episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. Holland said: “I’ll give you a spoiler, I’m not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit.”

He went on to talk about the moment he first saw it on set. “‘Wo-o-w! Oh, hang on a minute. That’s not real!’” he added but he wouldn’t reveal which of the three actors wore it.

It comes after the trio recently came together to recreate one of the superhero’s most famous memes.

Posting on social media, the official Spider-Man: No Way Home account showcased a new image featuring all three actors pointing at each other in the style of the popular meme.

The image originally comes from the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon episode Double Identity, in which a villain attempts to impersonate the titular hero. In modern social media usage, it is often deployed to note the identical nature of two different people or situations – particularly if both seem unaware of their similarities.

Spider-Man: No Way Home recently became the sixth highest grossing film of all time at the box office, pulling in a huge $1.69billion (£1.25billion).

The film, which was released in December, became the first Hollywood film to gross over $1billion since 2019, reaching the milestone in just 12 days.