Tom Holland has shared he has adopted three live chickens, rearing them for eggs as supermarkets are empty amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The Spider-Man actor took to Instagram to explain his new resourceful hobby during uncertain times, and confirmed they are called Predator, Ranger and Chestnut.

“With everything that’s going on, the supermarkets are all empty,” began Holland. “There’s no eggs; we have no eggs. So we thought to solve that problem, we would become the source of eggs. Now, we’re the owner of chickens.”

Watch the video announcement here:

tom holland buying chickens because there’s no eggs at the grocery store is the funniest thing to come out of this pic.twitter.com/q7eubOwMC2 — 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐢 (@nomadspideys) March 22, 2020

Holland also said he was self-isolating at home after feeling unwell, but specified he doesn’t think it’s COVID-19.

“I woke up feeling really not really well, but I’m going to try to be a little bit more present on my Instagram during this time because I have nothing else to do,” the actor said.

Holland recently starred in Pixar’s Onward opposite Chris Pratt, an original animation which sees two troll brothers go searching for magic.

Up next, Holland will be starring in the much-delayed Uncharted film, now suspended due to the development of coronavirus. Here’s a full list of all the affected film and TV projects.

