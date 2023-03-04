‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore has died, aged 61

Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down star Tom Sizemore has died.

Sizemore, 61, had been in a coma since suffering a brain aneurysm in the early hours of February 18. Earlier this week doctors had told his family there was “no further hope” for his recovery, and they should prepare for end-of-life care.

Charles Lago, the actor’s representative, broke the news [as per Variety] saying: “It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

Following the initial news, Sizemore’s brother Paul issued a statement, saying: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom. He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know.

“He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always.”

Sizemore was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 29, 1961. He moved to New York City to pursue acting in the 1980s. However, it wasn’t until 1989 that the actor began to make waves on the big screen, making an appearance in Oliver Stone’s Born On The Fourth Of July.

Following his break in Stone’s Oscar-winning film Sizemore was cast in a series of acclaimed and box office breaking films. He was cast opposite Wesley Snipes in 1992’s Passenger 57.

He had a notable turn in Natural Born Killers in 1994, before starring alongside Al Pacino and Val Kilmer in Heat (1995). However, the actor’s most famous well-known roles came in the form of Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down.

The actor had a history of issues with substance use and also had some run-ins with the law; having been convicted of domestic violence against his former partner Heidi Fleiss in 2003. In 2009, he was arrested in Los Angeles for the suspected battery of a former spouse, and again for the same offence two years later.