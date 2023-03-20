Toni Collette asked intimacy coordinators to leave set while filming sex scene

Toni Collette has said she once asked intimacy coordinators to leave the set because she felt “more anxious” with them around.

The actor, who is best known for roles in Hereditary and Little Miss Sunshine, explained during an interview with The Times how she felt the presence of intimacy coordinators during sex scenes on past projects didn’t help her feel more at ease.

“I think it’s only been a couple of times where they’ve been brought in, and I have very much trusted and felt at ease with the people I was working with,” Collette said.

“It just felt like those people who were brought in to make me feel more at ease were actually making me feel more anxious. They weren’t helping, so I asked them to leave.”

Asked if she would have appreciated their presence on set earlier in her career, Collette replied: “It depends. Look, every job is different. Every single job is different. Because it’s a bunch of new people it’s a new energy; everyone brings their whole life with them, and it’s all thrown in the pot. You never know what you’re going to get and it’s a miracle that a film ever comes together, let alone thrives.

“I’ve been very fortunate in that I’ve only worked with a few arseholes over the several decades that I’ve managed to keep this boat afloat.”

Last year, Sean Bean was critical of intimacy coordinators and said they “spoil the spontaneity” of sex scenes.

“It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things,” Bean said. “Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing…’”

He added: “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”

His comments faced criticism from actors Rachel Zegler and Emma Thompson, who said intimacy coordinators were the “most fantastic introduction in our work”.

Collette stars in upcoming sci-fi drama The Power, based on the book by Naomi Alderman of the same name. The show is released on March 31, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.