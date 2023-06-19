‘Toy Story 5’ confirmed to bring back Woody and Buzz Lightyear

Pete Docter, chief creative officer at Disney Pixar, has confirmed Woody and Buzz Lightyear will both return in Toy Story 5.

The director revealed that the two main characters would be back in the upcoming fifth installment, which was previously announced in February this year.

Speaking about the juggle between introducing new characters and continuing established IP in an interview with Variety, Docter said: “We have our share of sequels in the works. We’re doing a sequel to Inside Out, so you get to go back inside the mind of Joy and Sadness.

“We have another Toy Story, so Woody and Buzz are back. And we have a few other projects, but it’s always a balance.”

Since Toy Story 5 was announced, it was unclear whether Woody would return. In Toy Story 4, the character leaves behind Bonnie – and pals Buzz, Jessie and others – in order to live his life with Bo Peep.

Tim Allen, who voices Buzz, previously confirmed he’d return to the role in Toy Story 5. In February, the actor wrote on Twitter: “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

It’s expected Tom Hanks will return to voice Woody in the fifth installment, although the actor hasn’t confirmed his involvement.

Pixar’s latest film is Elemental, directed by Peter Sohn, which was released earlier this month. Last year, the studio released Toy Story spin-off Lightyear set in a fictional alternate universe, where Chris Evans voiced the title character.

A release date for Toy Story 5 has yet to be announced.