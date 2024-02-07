Watch the gripping new trailer for ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

An official trailer has been released for the latest instalment in the A Quiet Place franchise.

A Quiet Place: Day One will become the third film in the series, and was co-written by the first two film’s director, John Krasinski, who also wrote the second movie, A Quiet Place II.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the premise involves a blind but violent extraterrestrial creature which has destroyed most of humanity. With an acute sense of hearing, the creature is drawn to noise, where it can find and attack its victims, meaning the characters in the movies are bound to a life of extreme quiet.

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to be a prequel to the first film, based on the story and characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. The movie will star Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou.

The tense and action-packed trailer shows the characters journeying from an atmospheric, noisy and bustling New York City, through the events of the apocalypse to the aftermath. Set to detail the early days of the collapse and the total upheaval of society, the movie will more deeply explain the cause of the circumstance in which the first two movies are set.

A Quiet Place: Day One is scheduled to release exclusively in theatres on June 28 2024, with filming having wrapped in April last year.

In a four-star review of A Quiet Place Part II, starring Oppenheimer stars, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, Olly Richards at NME wrote: “Krasinski is a smart director. He doesn’t try to retread the same tiptoed footsteps. He has new ideas. It’s not as thrillingly original as the first film, but it’s still significantly better than most horror sequels and full of beautiful touches.”

Continuing, with reference to the third movie, Richards wrote: “Krasinski has promised that a third film is coming to close out the story and, given the quality of the first two, it’s extremely welcome.”

While Krasinski didn’t direct the prequel – with Michael Sarnoski taking on the role for Day One – he is listed as a co-writer and producer.

In other news, Murphy has said that he is “available” for a sequel to post-apocalyptic horror, 28 Days Later.