‘Twin Peaks’ orchid keeper Lenny Von Dohlen dies aged 63

Twin Peaks actor Lenny von Dohlen has died at the age of 63.

The actor played orchid keeper Harold Smith in David Lynch’s seminal TV series and its sequel film Fire Walk with Me.

According to Deadline, von Dohlen died in his Los Angeles home on July 5 after a long illness, reports his manager Steven Wolfe.

Von Dohlen also starred in the 1984 rom-com Electric Dreams, alongside Virginia Madsen, Maxwell Caulfield, Bud Cort and Alan Polonsky.

He is survived by his partner, daughter, mother and siblings.

Jennifer Tilly wrote a tribute to Von Dohlen on her social media account, sharing a photo of the pair on set of forthcoming film Sallywood which they will star in together.

“Rip Lenny Von Dohlen,” she began. “A wonderful actor and a lovely human being. We’ve worked on so many projects together. Here we are in the upcoming film “Sallywood” (along with director Xaque Gruber) A kind and gentle soul, gone too soon.”

Musician Julee Cruise, who sang the Twin Peaks theme tune, died last month at the age of 65.

David Lynch paid tribute on social media, saying in a short video: “I just found out that the great Julee Cruise passed away. Very sad news.

“So might be a good time to appreciate all the good music she made and remember her as being a great musician, great singer and a great human being. Julee Cruise.”