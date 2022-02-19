Uma Thurman updates fans on another ‘Kill Bill’ movie

Uma Thurman has given fans an update on the possibility of another Kill Bill movie.

Director Quentin Tarantino has mooted the possibility of a new Kill Bill film over the years and now Thurman has addressed the rumours on a recent interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.



When asked about a follow-up for the franchise, Thurman said a third film is “not immediately on the horizon”.

Thurman added: “I can’t really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon.”

Advertisement

You can listen to the full interview here:

Back in October, Tarantino suggested he might still make Kill Bill 3.

Attending the Rome Film Festival to receive a lifetime achievement award, the filmmaker said he had “no idea” what his next film might be.

When asked if it could be a third film in his iconic thriller series starring Uma Thurman, Tarantino replied “Why not?”

Earlier last year, he also said he would be keen to cast Maya Hawke if and when he eventually makes Kill Bill 3.

Advertisement

He explained he would like Hawke to portray the daughter of The Bride – the character memorably portrayed by Maya’s actual mother Thurman in the first two films.

Tarantino explained that having mother and daughter playing those roles on screen would be “fucking exciting”.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, BB, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino told The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“And now the Bride and BB are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”