NewsFilm News

“Uncomfortable” Hugh Grant red carpet interview goes viral at Oscars 2023

"Worst Oscars interview ever"

By Rhian Daly
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant at the Oscars 2023 CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

An “uncomfortable” interview with Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham from the Oscars 2023 red carpet has gone viral.

The annual awards show celebrating the last 12 months in film is taking place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre tonight (March 12), with Everything Everywhere All At Once leading the nominees.

As the stars gathered at the venue, Graham interviewed Grant on the red carpet for ABC. The conversation quickly went viral online thanks to the British star’s concise answers. Asked if he was hoping to see anyone win, he replied: “No one in particular.”

Advertisement

Graham then asked, “What are you wearing tonight, then?” to which Grant responded: “Just my suit.” The presenter then asked the actor about shooting the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, in which he made a cameo. “Well, I’m barely in it – I’m in it for about three seconds,” he said.

“Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?” Graham continued. “Almost,” Grant said. After Graham wrapped up the interview, Grant walked away and could be seen raising his eyebrows.

Viewers have shared their reactions to the interview online. “Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview,” one Twitter user wrote. “Hugh, if you don’t want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interview ever.”

“Lmao Hugh Grant appears to be shocked they are asking him questions during an interview wow what a dick,” another user tweeted.

Advertisement

“Was that Hugh Grant interview the most uncomfortable thing ever?!?” another added. See more reactions below.

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2023, Rihanna is set to perform her Best Original Song ‘Lift Me Up’. Lady Gaga is reportedly also set to take to the stage to perform ‘Hold My Hand’, her contribution to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement