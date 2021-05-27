Vanessa Redgrave distances herself from Kevin Spacey comeback film

Vanessa Redgrave will not appear in The Man Who Drew God, which will feature a comeback cameo performance from Kevin Spacey.

The Italian film will be directed by Redgrave’s husband Franco Nero, and will see Spacey return to acting for the first time since several allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.

Spacey is set to play a sex abuse investigator in the new film from Nero, who will also star in the film.

Last week, claims were made that Redgrave would also star in the film, but a representative for the actress told the Hollywood Reporter that those reports were false.

“Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film, The Man Who Drew God,” the representative said.

“While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film.”

Louis Nero, the film’s producer, defended casting Spacey by saying he thinks the allegations made against him are “false.” He added in a statement obtained by CNN: “I cast him because he is a great actor.”

The low-budget indie film follows “the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making true-to-life portraits just by listening to human voices,” as reported by Filmitalia.

Spacey’s forthcoming appearance will mark his first role in a film role since multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations were brought against him.

He was removed from Netflix Whitehouse drama House Of Cards after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him in November 2018. Actor Anthony Rapp first accused him of making sexual advances to him in 1986, with numerous other claims following.

Spacey has denied all the allegations.