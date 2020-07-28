Venice Film Festival 2020 full lineup announced

This year’s Venice Film Festival will be opened by Daniele Luchetti’s drama Lacci – you can see the full line-up below.

While the coronavirus pandemic has cancelled many major festivals such as Cannes and Telluride, it was announced back in May that the 77th Venice Film Festival would move ahead as planned. It will be the world’s first major film festival since Sundance and Berlin at the start of the year.

Set to take place September 2-12, the festival will be split into three sections: Venezia 77 (aka the main competition), Out of Competition, and Horizons. The titles selected for the main competition will compete for the Golden Lion, which was awarded last year to Todd Phillips’ Joker.

Daniele Luchetti’s drama Lacci, which is included in this year’s Out of Competition section, will open the festival on September 2. It’s the first Italian title to open Venice in 11 years – the last was Giuseppe Tornatore’s Baarìa in 2009.

Chloe Zhao’s The Rider follow-up Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, will also have its world premiere at Venice on September 11 as well as TIFF on the same day.

Check out the official lineup for the festival below:

Opening Night

Lacci, Daniele Luchetti (Out of Competition)

Competition/Venezia 77

In Between Dying, Hilal Baydarov

Le Sorelle Macaluso, Emma Dante

The World to Come, Mona Fastvold

Nuevo Orden, Michel Franco

Lovers, Nicole Garcia

Laila In Haifa, Amos Gitai

Dear Comrades, Andrei Konchalovsky

Wife of a Spy, Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Sun Children, Majid Majidi

Pieces of a Woman, Kornel Mundruczo

Miss Marx, Susanna Nicchiarelli

Padrenostro, Claudio Noce

Notturno, Gianfranco Rosi

Never Gonna Snow Again, Malgorzata Szumowska

The Disciple, Chaitanya Tamhane

And Tomorrow the Entire World, Julia Von Heinz

Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Zbanic

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Out of Competition (Fiction)

Lasciami Andare, Stefano Mordini

Mandibules, Quentin Dupieux

Love After Love, Ann Hui

Assandira, Salvatore Mereu

The Duke, Robert Michell

Night in Paradise, Park Hoon-Jung

Mosquito State, Filip Jan Rymsza

Out of Competition (Non Fiction)

Sportin’ Life, Abel Ferrara

Crazy, Not Insane, Alex Gibney

Greta, Nathan Grossman

Salvatore – Shoemaker of Dreams, Luca Guadagnino

Final Account, Luke Holland

La Verite Su La Dolce Vita, Giussepe Pedersoli

Molecole, Andrea Segre

Narciso Em Ferias, Renato Terra and Ricardo Calil

Paolo Conte, Via Con Me, Giorgio Verdelli

Hopper/Welles, Orson Welles

City Hall, Frederick Wiseman

Out of Competition (Special Screenings)

Princess Europe, Camille Lotteau

30 Monedas (Episode One), Alex De La Iglesia

Omelia Contadina, Alica Rohrwacher and JR

Horizons

Apples, Christos Nikou

La Troisieme Guerre, Giovanni Aloi

Milestone, Ivan Ayr

The Wasteland, Ahmad Bahrami

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Kaouther Ben Hania

I Predatori, Pietro Castellitto

Mainstream, Gia Coppola

Genus Pan, Lav Diaz

Zanka Contact, Ismael El Iraki

Guerre E Pace, Martina Parenti and Massimo D’Anolfi

La Nuit Des Rois, Philippe Lacote

The Furnace, Roderick Mackay

Careless Crime, Shahram Mokri

Gaza Mon Amour, Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser

Selva Tragica, Yulene Olaizola

Nowhere Special, Uberto Pasolini

Listen, Ana Rocha De Sousa

The Best Is Yet to Come, Wang Jing

Yellow Cat, Adilkhan Yerzhanov

VENICE DAYS LINEUP (runs concurrently with the Venice Film Festival from September 2-12)

Honey Cigar, Kamir Aïnouz

The Stonebreaker, Gianluca and Massimiliano Serio

Mama, Li Dongmei

Residue, Merawi Gerima

Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Lili Horvat

Oasis, Ivan Ilkic

My Tender Matador, Rodrigo Sepulveda

Conference, Ivan I. Tverdovskij

The Whaler Boy, Philipp Yuryev

200 Meters, Ameen Nayfeh

Saint-Narcisse, Bruce LaBruce

Nightwalk, Malgorzata Skumowksa (Short Film)

In My Room, Mati Diop (Short Film)

