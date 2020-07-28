Venice Film Festival 2020 full lineup announced

This year’s Venice Film Festival will be opened by Daniele Luchetti’s drama Lacci – you can see the full line-up below.
While the coronavirus pandemic has cancelled many major festivals such as Cannes and Telluride, it was announced back in May that the 77th Venice Film Festival would move ahead as planned. It will be the world’s first major film festival since Sundance and Berlin at the start of the year.
Set to take place September 2-12, the festival will be split into three sections: Venezia 77 (aka the main competition), Out of Competition, and Horizons. The titles selected for the main competition will compete for the Golden Lion, which was awarded last year to Todd Phillips’ Joker.
Daniele Luchetti’s drama Lacci, which is included in this year’s Out of Competition section, will open the festival on September 2. It’s the first Italian title to open Venice in 11 years – the last was Giuseppe Tornatore’s Baarìa in 2009.
Chloe Zhao’s The Rider follow-up Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, will also have its world premiere at Venice on September 11 as well as TIFF on the same day.
Check out the official lineup for the festival below:
Opening Night
Lacci, Daniele Luchetti (Out of Competition)
Competition/Venezia 77
In Between Dying, Hilal Baydarov
Le Sorelle Macaluso, Emma Dante
The World to Come, Mona Fastvold
Nuevo Orden, Michel Franco
Lovers, Nicole Garcia
Laila In Haifa, Amos Gitai
Dear Comrades, Andrei Konchalovsky
Wife of a Spy, Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Sun Children, Majid Majidi
Pieces of a Woman, Kornel Mundruczo
Miss Marx, Susanna Nicchiarelli
Padrenostro, Claudio Noce
Notturno, Gianfranco Rosi
Never Gonna Snow Again, Malgorzata Szumowska
The Disciple, Chaitanya Tamhane
And Tomorrow the Entire World, Julia Von Heinz
Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Zbanic
Nomadland, Chloe Zhao
#BiennaleCinema2020 #Venezia77 #Concorso #Competition pic.twitter.com/KmF3CajFlM
— La Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) July 28, 2020
Out of Competition (Fiction)
Lasciami Andare, Stefano Mordini
Mandibules, Quentin Dupieux
Love After Love, Ann Hui
Assandira, Salvatore Mereu
The Duke, Robert Michell
Night in Paradise, Park Hoon-Jung
Mosquito State, Filip Jan Rymsza
Out of Competition (Non Fiction)
Sportin’ Life, Abel Ferrara
Crazy, Not Insane, Alex Gibney
Greta, Nathan Grossman
Salvatore – Shoemaker of Dreams, Luca Guadagnino
Final Account, Luke Holland
La Verite Su La Dolce Vita, Giussepe Pedersoli
Molecole, Andrea Segre
Narciso Em Ferias, Renato Terra and Ricardo Calil
Paolo Conte, Via Con Me, Giorgio Verdelli
Hopper/Welles, Orson Welles
City Hall, Frederick Wiseman
#BiennaleCinema2020 #Venezia77 #FuoriConcorso #OutOfCompetition pic.twitter.com/npkzF1jvQX
— La Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) July 28, 2020
Out of Competition (Special Screenings)
Princess Europe, Camille Lotteau
30 Monedas (Episode One), Alex De La Iglesia
Omelia Contadina, Alica Rohrwacher and JR
Horizons
Apples, Christos Nikou
La Troisieme Guerre, Giovanni Aloi
Milestone, Ivan Ayr
The Wasteland, Ahmad Bahrami
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Kaouther Ben Hania
I Predatori, Pietro Castellitto
Mainstream, Gia Coppola
Genus Pan, Lav Diaz
Zanka Contact, Ismael El Iraki
Guerre E Pace, Martina Parenti and Massimo D’Anolfi
La Nuit Des Rois, Philippe Lacote
The Furnace, Roderick Mackay
Careless Crime, Shahram Mokri
Gaza Mon Amour, Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser
Selva Tragica, Yulene Olaizola
Nowhere Special, Uberto Pasolini
Listen, Ana Rocha De Sousa
The Best Is Yet to Come, Wang Jing
Yellow Cat, Adilkhan Yerzhanov
#BiennaleCinema2020 #Venezia77 #Orizzonti pic.twitter.com/mRxnMGKIVh
— La Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) July 28, 2020
VENICE DAYS LINEUP (runs concurrently with the Venice Film Festival from September 2-12)
Honey Cigar, Kamir Aïnouz
The Stonebreaker, Gianluca and Massimiliano Serio
Mama, Li Dongmei
Residue, Merawi Gerima
Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Lili Horvat
Oasis, Ivan Ilkic
My Tender Matador, Rodrigo Sepulveda
Conference, Ivan I. Tverdovskij
The Whaler Boy, Philipp Yuryev
200 Meters, Ameen Nayfeh
Saint-Narcisse, Bruce LaBruce
Nightwalk, Malgorzata Skumowksa (Short Film)
In My Room, Mati Diop (Short Film)
Meanwhile, Oma Cinema has unveiled a new, futuristic cinema design that is set to launch in Paris, France next year – however, it looks like something straight out of a Star Wars movie.
The design for the movie theatre, drawn up by architect Pierre Chican before the pandemic, is still under-construction promises “a new era of movie theater” and is now seen as a possible way to bring proper coronavirus social distancing guidelines to movie-watching as the seats are attached in small pods on the wall, rather than in rows along the floor.