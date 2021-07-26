The Venice Film Festival has unveiled its line-up for 2021, with the festival set to host the world premieres of anticipated films including Dune and Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.

Also set to premiere at the September festival, a highlight of the film calendar, is the Adam Driver and Jodie Comer-starring The Last Duel, with all three films screening out of competition.

Among those competing in competition for the prestigious Golden Lion are Diana biopic Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, Jane Campion’s Netflix film The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch and Paolo Sorrentino drama The Hand of God.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson, will also battle for the top prize, as will Pedro Almodovar’s next film Parallel Mothers.

The festival will also host the world premiere of the HBO limited series Scenes From A Marriage, which stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho will preside over a jury which also includes Chloé Zhao, whose film Nomadland won the Golden Lion at last year’s festival and went on to make history after Zhao became the first woman of colour to win Best Director at the Oscars. The film also won Best Picture.

The full Venice line-up is below:

Competition