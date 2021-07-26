The Venice Film Festival has unveiled its line-up for 2021, with the festival set to host the world premieres of anticipated films including Dune and Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.
Also set to premiere at the September festival, a highlight of the film calendar, is the Adam Driver and Jodie Comer-starring The Last Duel, with all three films screening out of competition.
Among those competing in competition for the prestigious Golden Lion are Diana biopic Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, Jane Campion’s Netflix film The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch and Paolo Sorrentino drama The Hand of God.
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson, will also battle for the top prize, as will Pedro Almodovar’s next film Parallel Mothers.
The festival will also host the world premiere of the HBO limited series Scenes From A Marriage, which stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.
Parasite director Bong Joon-ho will preside over a jury which also includes Chloé Zhao, whose film Nomadland won the Golden Lion at last year’s festival and went on to make history after Zhao became the first woman of colour to win Best Director at the Oscars. The film also won Best Picture.
The full Venice line-up is below:
Competition
- Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodóvar)
- Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (Ana Lily Amirpour)
- Un autre monde (Stéphane Brizé)
- The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
- America Latina (Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo)
- L’évènement (Audrey Diwan)
- Official Competition (Gaston Depart, Mariano Cohn)
- Il Buco (Michelangelo Frammartino)
- Sundown (Michel Franco)
- Lost Illusions (Xavier Giannoli)
- The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
- Spencer (Pablo Larraín)
- Freaks Out (Gabriele Mainetti)
- Qui Rido Io (Mario Martone)
- On The Job: The Missing 8 (Eric Matti)
- Leave No Traces (Jan P Matuszyski)
- Captain Volkonogov Escaped (Yuriy Borisov)
- The Card Counter (Paul Schrader)
- The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino)
- Reflection (Valentin Vasyanovych)
- La Caja (Lorenzo Vigas)
Out of Competition – fiction
- Il Bambino Nascosto (Roberto Andò)
- Les Choses Humaines (Yvan Attal)
- Ariaferma (Leonardo Di Costanzo)
- Halloween Kills (David Gordon Green.)
- La Scuola Cattolica (Stefano Mordini)
- Old Henry (Potsy Ponciroli)
- The Last Duel (Ridley Scott)
- Dune (Denis Villeneuve)
- Last Night in Soho (Edgar Wright)
Out of Competition – nonfiction
- Life of Crime 1984-2020 (Jon Albert)
- Tranchées (Loup Bureau)
- Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo (Augusto Contento)
- Republic of Silence (Diana El Jeiroudi)
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song (Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine)
- DeAndré#Deandré Storia di un Impiegato (Roberta Lena)
- Django & Django (Luca Rea)
- Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano (Giorgio Verdelli)
Out of Competition – TV series
- Scenes From a Marriage (episodes 1-5) (Hagai Levi)
Orizzonti (Horizons)
- Les Promesses (Thomas Kruithof)
- Atlantide (Yuri Ancarani)
- Miracle (Bogdan George Apetri)
- Pilgrims (Laurynas Bareisa)
- The Peackock’s Paradise (Laura Bispuri)
- The Falls (Chung Mong-Hong)
- El Hoyo En La Cerca (Joachin Del Paso)
- Amira (Mohamed Diab)
- A Plein Temps (Eric Gravel)
- 107 Mothers (Peter Kerkekes)
- Vera Dreams of the Sea (Kaltrina Krasniqi)
- White Building (Kavich Neang)
- Anatomy of Time (Jakrawal Nilthamrong)
- El Otro Tom (Rodrigo Pla, Laura Santullo)
- El Gran Movimiento (Kiro Russo)
- Once Upon a Time in Calcutta (Adita Vikram Sengupta)
- Rhino (Oleg Sentsov)
- True Things (Harry Wootliff)
- Inu-Oh (Yuasa Masaaki)
Orizzonti (Horizons) Extra
- Land of Dreams (Shirin Nest, Shoja Azari)
- Costa Brava (Mounia Akl)
- Mama, I’m Home (Vladimir Bitokov)
- Ma Nuit (Antoinette Boulot)
- La Ragazza Ha Volato (Wilma Labate)
- 7 Prisoners (Alexandre Moratto)
- The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (Teemu Nikki)
- La Macchina Delle Immagini di Alfredo C (Roland Sejko)