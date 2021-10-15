Footage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage shows an unexpected glimpse of The Matrix Resurrections, as the two sequels shared the same filming location.

Both films were shot in San Francisco in February 2020. While this led to some production difficulties, an upside, for the Venom sequel at least, was they could incorporate helicopters used in The Matrix Resurrections in the background of shots.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Venom: Let There Be Carnage location manager, Christopher Kusiak, said: “The helicopters were actually on the Matrix movie. The Matrix was filming at the same time so we were catching part of their activity on camera.”

The helicopters can be seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage during a scene where Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is atop San Francisco’s Coit Tower. Brock mentions the police in pursuit, with helicopters seen flying around searching for them.

The shared location however did present some setbacks. “A lot of our driving shots went away because Matrix controlled all of downtown,” Kusiak said. “We ended up moving a stunt up onto the top of the parking garage because we couldn’t get to the areas we wanted because of The Matrix. But if we would’ve been there first, it probably would’ve gone the other way.”

In NME’s two-star review, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is described as a “zingy odd-couple comedy stuck in a so-so superhero flick”.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the sequel stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham and Woody Harrelson.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out now, while The Matrix Resurrections releases in UK cinemas on 22 December, 2021.