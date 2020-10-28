“Very nice!”: Kazakhstan’s tourism board using ‘Borat’ catchphrase to attract visitors

Kazakhstan’s tourism board has used Borat’s “very nice” catchphrase in a new marketing campaign.

This is the first time the board has embraced the Borat-phrase after previously distancing themselves from the character. In 2006 after the release of the first Borat film, the Kazakh government placed advertisements in US newspaper’s disputing some of the film’s claims.

Now, Kairat Sadvakassov, deputy chairman of Kazakh Tourism, said that the “very nice” catchphrase is the “perfect description” for the potential of tourism in the country.

“Kazakhstan’s nature is very nice; its food is very nice; and its people, despite Borat’s jokes to the contrary, are some of the nicest in the world,” Sadvakassov said.

Sadvakassov went on to say they want people to visit the country in 2021 so they can see Borat’s homeland for themselves.

Last week, Sacha Baron Cohen said that it was “pretty clear” what Rudy Giuliani did a much-talked about scene from the new Borat film, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Giuliani, 76, appears in a controversial scene with actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Baron Cohen’s daughter in the movie sequel which was released last week (October 23) on Amazon Prime Video.

Bakalova poses as a 15-year-old journalist interviewing Giuliani, who is Donald Trump’s lawyer, about the US president’s COVID-19 response. The former New York City mayor is filmed in an allegedly inappropriate position before Baron Cohen’s character barges in on them to end the interview. Giuliani has called the scene a “complete fabrication”.

In a new interview with Good Morning America,Baron Cohen said: “If the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms.”

He added: “I urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. And make your own mind up…It was pretty clear to us.”

In a three star review of Borat: Subsequent Movie Film, NME said: “Borat’s return, then, is for the fans. Those who still wail “Is nice!” when clinking pint glasses in the pub. The kind of person who might wear a mankini to a music festival. That guy in school who shouted “Wa wa wee wa!” every time he found a penny on the playground.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but many will have been expecting more.”