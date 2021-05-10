Victorian government commits $191.5m to screen industry in pre-budget announcement

In the lead-up to the annual budget, the Victorian government has announced an initial $120.7million investment into the state’s screen industry, spanning film, television and video games.

The investment strategy, titled Vicscreen, will commit a total of $191.5million over the course of four years. The strategy will be implemented by Film Victoria, and was also developed in conjunction with Docklands Studios Melbourne, ACMI, Creative Victoria and industry stakeholders.

According to the strategy document, original content generation, industry and jobs growth, skill development and market engagement will be prioritised. The government points to the box office figures from Australian film The Dry, the expansion of Docklands Studios Melbourne and the ACMI revamp as previous successes.

With this strategy, the government predicts international screen businesses will be encouraged to set up in Victoria, similar to moves taken by international animation house Princess Bento Studio and video game company Sledgehammer.

The Andrews Government predicts Vicscreen will support more than 40,000 jobs and inject more than $1.2billion into the state’s economy.

“Films like The Dry, filmed in Victoria’s Wimmera region, show us how powerful local story-telling can be. This strategy will give even more Victorian stories a chance to shine,” creative industries minister Danny Pearson said in a statement.

“We have an enormous pool of talent here in Victoria and this strategy will build on our strengths and position the industry for growth for decades to come.”

The Victorian budget for 2021/2022 will be unveiled on May 20.