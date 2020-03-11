Vin Diesel has commented on the ‘Last Ride’ scene with the late Paul Walker in Furious 7, calling it “the greatest moment in cinematic history”.

The Bloodshot actor starred alongside Walker in the seven first films in the Fast & Furious franchise, until his death in 2013.

In an interview with NME, Diesel reflected on the importance of Walker’s final scene in the franchise in Furious 7, which sees a flashback montage honouring Walker’s character.

“I was so reluctant to go back to filming,” said Diesel. “I just felt like the studio was asking me to go back to a funeral. I was so broken by it. I didn’t want anyone to use the tragedy as a story plot.

“We were able to do something so beautiful and so classy,” he continued. “It might be the best moment in cinematic history. Not just my career but in cinematic history.

“Men around the world, well everyone in the world, but men around the planet for the first time in history were able to cry together.”

Vin Diesel is currently starring in Bloodshot, a Vaunt Cinematic Universe superhero film that sees the actor play a military veteran brought back from the dead.

NME’s Kevin EG Perry gave the film four stars, saying, “Bloodshot is a very silly film that’s redeemed by knowing exactly how silly it is.”

Bloodshot is released in cinemas on March 11.