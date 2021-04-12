Vin Diesel’s neighbour complains about “abusive” security detail blocking street

Vin Diesel’s neighbour has lodged a complaint against the “unprecedented” and “abusive display” of his security guards, citing a recent cycle ride with his children.

The actor is renting a property in a gated community in the Dominican Republic where local residents have voiced concerns over the scale and behaviour of his security team.

An unnamed next-door neighbour told TMZ yesterday (April 11) that the final affront came at Easter when guards allegedly blocked pedestrians and traffic so that Diesel could cycle with his children.

The neighbour wrote a letter to to the actor, obtained by TMZ, which reads: “For a few weeks I have personally witnessed and heard from fellow homeowners the unprecedented and abusive display of your security people around our homes and beach. Interrogating us, blocking our street with five or six SUV’s. Stopping residents while walking when you ride your bicycle.”

“In over ten years the homeowners in Fundadores Juanillo Beach have never endured and suffered such absurd comportment by anyone renting a home in our very small, private and very secure community.”

A source close to Diesel told the publication that extra security was needed because the actor’s entire family was accompanying him in handing out Easter baskets to the community.

The source stressed that Diesel never intended to cause an inconvenience and that he gets along well with local residents, whose country he has paid regular visits to for the past 20 years.

The actor appears in Fast And Furious 9, which is expected to release this summer following delays owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year he launched his music career with the singles ‘Feel Like I Do‘ and ‘Days Are Gone‘.