Vivica A. Fox calls out Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “self-righteous” Oscar slap comments

Vivica A. Fox has questioned Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s recent comments on Will Smith‘s actions at March’s Oscars ceremony, when he slapped comedian and host Chris Rock on stage.

Pinkett-Smith broke her silence on her husband’s behaviour on an episode of her Facebook series Red Table Talk last week (June 1), sharing her hope that “these two intelligent, capable men [Smith and Rock] have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile”.

Speaking on The Wendy Williams Show the following day, Fox – known for her roles in Independence Day and Kill Bill, among others – was asked what she thought of the statement by guest co-hosts Fox and Carson Kressley.

“This is going to be difficult for me,” she said. “These are my peers. I’ve done a movie with both of them, Set It Off with Jada and Independence Day with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life.

“When I saw this [Red Table Talk] video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys. We were all rooting for Will Smith that night – Oscar night – we wanted him to win. Will Smith that night as far as I was concerned was going to be crowned this generation’s Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honour.”

Fox went on to say that she saw “no accountability” from Pinkett-Smith in her comments on the show.

“Will Smith was defending her honour, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped, because he felt like his wife had been offended,” Fox said.

“Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that, for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

Following numerous apologies over the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy. He was later banned from all Academy events for 10 years.

Pointing out that the ceremony was “executive-produced by Will Packer, an African American man,” the 57-year-old actress said that “a night of African American and diversity for Brown and Black people” would now “forever be scarred”.

She added: “I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up. I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”