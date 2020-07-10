Vivica A. Fox has detailed her hopes for a Kill Bill sequel, and her thoughts of a remake.

The actress, who played Vernita Green in the 2003 classic and now stars in drug kingpin thriller Arkansas, confirmed last month that Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman were in talks, and has now shared her own ideas with NME.

“I haven’t got any official word… I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit,” Fox explained to NME.

“But then I was doing an interview and they asked ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ and I was like ‘No, Ambrosia [Kelley]!’ but they meant an established actress,” she added, referring to the young actress who played her daughter in the first film.

When prompted for potential recasting, Fox said: “So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt ,and I love her.”

She continued: “Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be amazing?”

On the question of a potential remake, considering the film is nearing its 20th anniversary, Fox had clear ideas who would play Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo and her own character Vernita. “Uma Thurman and Vivica of course! We’d come back and reprise our roles,” she said.

“I’d get on the phone with my agent immediately, making sure that I could be a part of it. Tarantino has a great way of figuring out how to bring a character back even if they died, in a flashback or something. People have been waiting, and I’m in the waiting line too!”

On her role in Arkansas, a stylish and star-studded drama, Fox said it was a no-brainer. “When I found out that Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn were going to be on board, I said ‘Absolutely sign me up right now!’

“The best part of the experience for me was the night I got to watch Vince Vaughn. For me as an actor to watch him do his thing, I was just like… ‘I love what I do.'”

Arkansas is available on Digital Download 13 July & DVD 20 July from Lionsgate UK