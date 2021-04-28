Footage of Adam Sandler being turned away from a pancake diner after a waitress failed to recognise him has gone viral.

In a TikTok clip, which you can view below, the Uncut Gems star is told he will have to wait 30 minutes before being seated at a IHOP restaurant.

Sandler is then seen turning around and exiting the establishment.

The clip was later posted online after the waitress realised that she had turned away the Hollywood star.

“Pleaseee come back,” wrote the IHOP employee in a caption.

Meanwhile, Carey Mulligan is set to star alongside Sandler in the latter’s upcoming Netflix film Spaceman.

The film is set to adapt The Spaceman of Bohemia, a 2017 novel by Jaroslav Kalfar focusing on an astronaut embarking on a solo mission to space.

Spaceman is set to follow “an astronaut (Sandler) sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust. He soon finds his earthly life falling to pieces, and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.”

Sandler also recently expressed an interest in making a sequel to his classic golf comedy Happy Gilmore.

While Sandler denied that it had been discussed, he and Chris McDonald – who played Sandler’s rival Shooter McGavin in the film – both stated that they would love to shoot a sequel if it was presented to them.

Sandler suggested that the plot could revolve around the two characters competing on the senior golf tour, to which McDonald said would “be a complete blast” to do. “The senior tour with us two? Oh my god,” he said.