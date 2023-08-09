Watch Charlize Theron celebrate her “best birthday ever” at Taylor Swift gig

Charlize Theron celebrated her 48th birthday by seeing Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour with her daughters.

The actor shared a video on Instagram of her dancing to Swift’s hit ‘Shake It Off’ during the singer’s show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday (August 7).

In the clip, where she’s seen dancing in unison with her daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 11, Theron wrote: “Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!! We had such a great fucking time.”

A number of celebrities attended the same show in Los Angeles, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Seth Green, Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish and Zoe Saldana.

Swift recently sent a note to Alicia Keys’ son after they both attended an ‘Eras’ tour show on Saturday (August 5), which was later shared on TikTok.

Swift’s card to Genesis, 8, read: “Gen, Hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor.”

At another recent show, the singer gifted her ’22’ hat to Bianka Bryant, the six-year-old daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Swift will play her sixth and final show at the SoFi Stadium today (August 9), before making stop-offs in Argentina and Brazil in November.

The singer’s mammoth tour will then visit Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates scheduled to follow in the spring/summer. Further concerts in North America are set to take place later next year.