Watch classic ‘Hot Fuzz’ scene recreated in Lego

An animator has recreated scenes from classic TV shows and films using Lego, including Hot Fuzz and Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Created by artist and animator Trevor Carlee, the clip from 2007’s Hot Fuzz replicates a scene during the supermarket shootout featuring Frank Butterman (Nick Frost) and Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg), where they trade one-liners.

The clip was shared by director Edgar Wright on Instagam, with the caption: “Hot Fuzz in Lego by @trevorcarlee ! #offthefuckingchain.”

Sharing a comparison clip which also features the original film footage, Carlee said he “definitely plans on doing more” Lego recreations of scenes from Hot Fuzz.

Other recent clips by Carlee include a scene from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, where Charlie (Charlie Day) tells Mac (Rob McElhenney) about his mailroom conspiracy theory. The scene is pulled from season four episode Sweet Dee Has A Heart Attack.

You can check out further clips, including a scene from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, below.

Pegg recently confirmed he had started writing a fourth feature film with Wright last summer, which would be entirely separate from the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.

Speaking to the Guardian, Pegg said: “Whatever Edgar and I do next, we’re not going to rely on what we’ve done before. I like the idea of pissing people off. There’s something fun about torching everything. Everything that people think we are, that’s what we won’t be. We should just do something that no one’s expecting. But no one wants!”

Hot Fuzz is the second instalment in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which were all directed by Wright, and co-written by Wright and Pegg. It was preceded by 2004’s Shaun Of The Dead and followed by The World’s End in 2013.