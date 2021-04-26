Watch Daniel Kaluuya celebrate his Oscars win with Dave

Daniel Kaluuya has celebrated his Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar win for Judas And The Black Messiah with rapper Dave.

The actor was filmed holding up his Academy Award trophy with friends, as shown in a video posted on Dave’s Twitter account today (April 26). In the clip Kaluuya holds up the gong and says, “Estate living, you feel me?”, referencing his journey from growing up on a London estate to becoming one of Hollywood’s awarded stars.

Dave is seen standing with his hands over his face, seemingly overwhelmed by his friend’s success at last night’s (April 25) Academy Awards.

Kaluuya beat his Judas And The Black Messiah co-star Lakeith Stanfield to pick up the win, as well as Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7), Leslie Odom, Jr (One Night In Miami) and Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal).

During his acceptance speech for the film based on the Black Panthers, Kaluuya reminded Hollywood that there is still “work to do” in the journey to racial equality, both within the industry and society at large.

Kaluuya held up chairman Fred Hampton of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, whom he portrays in the film, as an example of how to help others. “What a man,” he said as he collected the trophy. “How blessed are we that we live in a lifetime where he existed? Thank you for your light.”

He concluded: “Thank you so much for showing me myself. There’s so much work to do, guys – and that’s on everyone in this room. This ain’t no single man job. I look to every single one of you – we’ve got work to do.”

In other Oscars news, Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman during his Best Actor acceptance speech, and Harrison Ford used his announcement speech to air old gripes about Blade Runner.

See the full list of winners here.