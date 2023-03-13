Watch David Byrne perform with hot dog fingers at Oscars 2023

David Byrne performed at the Oscars 2023 with the infamous hot dog fingers from this year’s most-nominated film, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Going into tonight’s (March 12) ceremony, the acclaimed movie had 11 nominations. At the time of writing, it has won two awards – Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Byrne, Son Lux and Mitski contributed the song ‘This Is A Life’ to the soundtrack of Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is nominated for Best Original Song. As is tradition at the Oscars, each nominee in the category is performed at the ceremony.

Mitski did not join Byrne and Son Lux for the performance, with actor Stephanie Hsu – who played Joy Wang in the film and was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress – taking over her vocal duties. Byrne also sang in the performance, doing so while wearing the infamous hot dog fingers from the film on his hands. Watch footage of the performance below.

Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform ‘This Is A Life’ from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ at #oscars2023 #oscars #oscars95 pic.twitter.com/sZmXTY9Ee7 — #Oscars2023Updates (@FarOutCinema) March 13, 2023

Other performances still to come at the Oscars 2023 include Rihanna performing ‘Lift Me Up’ from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Lady Gaga is also nominated for Best Original Song for ‘Hold My Hand’ from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. It was originally reported that she might not perform on the Oscars stage. However, earlier today, reports emerged that Gaga would make an appearance at the ceremony.

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2023, an “uncomfortable” red carpet interview with Hugh Grant has gone viral online after the star gave concise answers and appeared to raise his eyebrows at presenter Ashley Graham. Jimmy Kimmel also addressed last year’s Will Smith slap in his opening monologue.

Keep up with all of the winners at the Oscars 2023 as they’re announced on NME.com here.