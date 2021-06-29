Watch the epic trailer for ‘Sopranos’ prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

The official trailer for Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark has just been released – check it out below.

The new film will focus on the formative years of notorious mob boss Tony Soprano, who was played by James Gandolfini in the hit HBO show.

His son, Michael Gandolfini, is playing a young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark.

Gandolfini will be joined by Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Leslie Odom Jr, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro and more.

Check out the trailer for The Many Saints of Newark here:

An official synopsis for the film reads: “Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

“Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

John Magaro, who is set to play a younger version of Silvio Dante in the film, told NME earlier this year about the pressure of taking on beloved characters in the new film.

“I will say that for those of us who had to play characters who were already established, that was a huge weight on our shoulders,” the actor explained.

“We know how much those characters mean to people. I think everyone who plays those characters really does a service, and I hope the fans don’t feel let down by that.”

The Many Saints of Newark is currently scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on October 22.