Watch FKA Twigs in the first trailer for ‘The Crow’ reboot

The first trailer for the upcoming reboot of The Crow has been released – watch the FKA Twigs– and Bill Skarsgård-starring trailer below.

The trailer starts with Skarsgård and Twigs going through their relationship, before they are both unceremoniously killed. Skarsgård is then resurrected and goes on a gory and brutal, vengeful rampage against those who wronged him.

Watch the trailer for The Crow below.

Skarsgård plays Eric Draven, while FKA Twigs plays his girlfriend Shelly. The original 1994 film starred Brandon Lee – son of Bruce Lee – who lost his life through a tragic on-set accident during production.

The upcoming remake is directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White And The Huntsman, Ghost In The Shell), who told Vanity Fair that he considers the film a tribute to Lee’s memory, despite it being an entirely new take on the 1994 horror-revenge love story. The original movie was based on the 1989 comic book series of the same name by James O’Barr.

“Brandon was an original voice, and I think he will always be synonymous with The Crow and I hope he’s proud of what we’ve done and how we’ve brought the story back again. His soul is very much alive in this film,” Sanders said, adding that Skarsgård brings a “disturbing beauty” to the role. “There’s a real fragility and beauty to his version of the Crow, and I think Bill feels like he is a successor to that.”

The Crow is currently set to land in cinemas on June 7, 2024.

