Watch Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best return to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise

Jar Jar Binks voice actor Ahmed Best has made a return to the Star Wars franchise.

Best appears, this time in the flesh, in a trailer for the upcoming Star Wars game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, which will screen on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

The upcoming 10-episode series tests young Star Wars fans on their abilities to become Jedis through a series of challenges – get a taste of the new show below.

Best appeared as the voice of Jar Jar Binks in all three of George Lucas’ Star Wars prequels from 1999-2005.

Back in 2018, the actor revealed that the backlash to his appearance in the films led him to receive death threats and contemplate taking his own life.

“I don’t talk a lot about my experience as #jarjarbinks because a lot of it is very painful,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today.

“This was the place I almost ended my life,” he wrote, under a photo of him and his son next to the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. “It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival.”

He then thanked fans for their “love and kindness” after he shared his struggles.

Last week, Star Wars celebrated the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back by launching a special new time capsule website.

The new website features behind-the-scenes footage, new artwork around the classic 1980 film and more.

The hashtag #MakeSolo2Happen has also gone viral this week, with fans of the franchise campaigning for a sequel to 2018’s Han Solo spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story to be released.