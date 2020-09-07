Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill have reunited to sing a jazz standard as filming gets underway on Jurassic World: Dominion.

The pair, who starred in the original 1993 film, will reprise their roles as Dr Ian Malcolm and Dr Alan Grant alongside Laura Dern, who is returning as Dr Ellie Sattler.

The two actors found some time to have a sing around a piano, with Neill posting a clip of them jamming along to ‘I Remember You’ on his Twitter account.

Goldblum is also well known as a jazz musician, having released two albums in the past few years and performed at Glastonbury 2019.

The clip comes after Neill recently teased that Dominion would be the “best yet” in the series, writing on Twitter: “Hold onto your hat. Getting’ my old one back this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified – these things will kill ya.”

The actor previously confirmed that his role in the sequel would be more than a cameo, saying: “We’re all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura,” adding that he “probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!”

Neill added of quarantining with the cast: “We’re all going to be living in the same joint for three or four months, so that’s going to be fun. And everybody loves Chris [Pratt] and Bryce [Dallas Howard] as well, so I think we’ll be a very happy bunch.”

Meanwhile, fans were recently given a new look at the movie with a series of behind-the-scenes pictures, which include dinosaur animatronics.

Dominion will also see the return of franchise stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Daniella Pineda, and is set for release on June 21, 2021.