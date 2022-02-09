Watch Jessie Buckley in eerie trailer for new A24 horror ‘Men’

The latest A24 horror film sees Jessie Buckley star as a woman trying to escape her tragic past – watch the trailer for Men below.

The movie is the latest from director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation), also starring Rory Kinnear (No Time To Die) and Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), and is due to arrive in UK cinemas on May 20.

The official synopsis for Men reads: “In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her.

“What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in Garland’s feverish, shape-shifting new horror film.”

In the trailer, Buckley’s character is scene walking through countryside, peering into tunnels, and repeatedly spotting an eerie figure in the distance.

Watch the the trailer for Men below:

The new trailer arrives the day after Buckley received her first Oscar nomination, making the Best Supporting Actress list for her performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

Meanwhile, A’Ziah King, who wrote the 2015 Twitter thread that inspired A24’s 2020 film Zola, recently criticised the production company after being excluded from the film’s awards recognition.

King, who is credited as an executive producer on the film, called out the film studio in a series of tweets last month (January 30), saying: “I think it’s hilarious ZOLA is up for 7 awards & no one thought to invite me nor include me IN the writers award category.

“As if there would’ve been a film or a script to write if I didn’t um… write it? The most of any film this year & any film @A24 has EVER made btw. A ki.”