Watch John Malkovich give hilarious speech to preschoolers on their graduation day

John Malkovich has given a hilarious speech to a group preschoolers on their graduation day.

On Thursday (May 21), the New Pope actor delivered a graduation address via Zoom to a class of preschool students via The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Introducing himself as “two-time Academy Award nominee John Malkovich,” he said: “You might know me from ‘The Killing Fields’, the story of the Khmer Rouge’s orchestrated genocide against its own people.”

“As you go forward on your journey to kindergarten and beyond,” he continued, “you will be well served by the lessons you’ve learned here. It’s important to share. Don’t eat paste. And if you sprinkle when you tinkle, be neat and wipe the seat.”