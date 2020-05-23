Watch John Malkovich give hilarious speech to preschoolers on their graduation day

John Malkovich has given a hilarious speech to a group preschoolers on their graduation day.
On Thursday (May 21), the New Pope actor delivered a graduation address via Zoom to a class of preschool students via The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Introducing himself as “two-time Academy Award nominee John Malkovich,” he said: “You might know me from ‘The Killing Fields’, the story of the Khmer Rouge’s orchestrated genocide against its own people.”
“As you go forward on your journey to kindergarten and beyond,” he continued, “you will be well served by the lessons you’ve learned here. It’s important to share. Don’t eat paste. And if you sprinkle when you tinkle, be neat and wipe the seat.”
Malkovich concluded, “Congratulations, class of 2020. I’ll be accepting tips and macaroni necklaces via Venmo.”
Watch the actor’s graduation address below:
Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are set to take part in Barack and Michelle Obama’s upcoming virtual graduation event, which will be streamed on YouTube next month.
The ‘Dear Class of 2020’ online event from YouTube Originals is due to broadcast via the video platform on Saturday, June 6.
An official listing describes the stream as “a virtual commencement celebration bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities.”
On Tuesday (May 19), it was announced that Beyoncé and Swift would be joining the likes of BTS and Lady Gaga, who were confirmed earlier this month, in taking part.