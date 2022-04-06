Watch ‘Lux Æterna’ trailer, the witchy new horror film by Gaspar Noé

The trailer for Gaspar Noé’s new horror film Lux Æterna has landed.

The film, which is set to open next month, centres on characters trying to make a movie about witches. In the trailer, disorienting flashing lights make for a disconcerting first-look at the movie that was delayed several times during the COVID pandemic.

Per Collider, the film’s description provides a little more insight into the plot: “Béatrice Dalle and Charlotte Gainsbourg are on a film set telling stories about witches. Technical problems and psychotic outbreaks gradually plunge the shoot into chaos.”

Argentine director and screenwriter Noé is known for his visionary psychological horror films including Enter The Void, Irreversible, Vortex and Climax.

Lux Æterna had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, but the film’s wide release was affected by the pandemic.

The film stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Béatrice Dalle, Abbey Lee, Karl Glusman, Claude-Emmanuelle Gajan-Maull and Félix Maritaud.

It’s due for release in the US (New York on May 6) and in LA (May 13) before getting a wider release. No UK date has been set.

Meanwhile, in 2015 Noé made headlines for suggesting that Kanye West plagiarised his work for his ‘All Of The Lights’ music video.

The title sequence of Noé’s 2009 movie Enter The Void features quick cuts of various neon typefaces, an idea later implemented in West’s 2011 clip.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Noé said that he wasn’t surprised that West “copied” his work but was shocked that Hype Williams, the director behind the video, would put his name to the work.

“The director [Hype Williams] was someone else who ripped off the titles to my movie,” he said. “I was more shocked by the fact that that guy who copied all the typography of my titles put his name in it – Hype Williams – when you never usually see a director’s name in a music video. He was putting his name on it over and over!

“It was so weird that he was not only copying it, but adding his name into the credits over and over again.”