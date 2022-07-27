Watch new trailer for David Bowie documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’

A new trailer has been released for David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream – check it out below.

Directed by Brett Morgen (The Kid Stays In The Picture, Cobain: Montage Of Heck), the film is described as an “experiential cinematic odyssey” which is narrated by Bowie and explores his creative, musical and spiritual journey.

It’s the first film to be officially sanctioned by Bowie’s estate, with the director having access to never-before-seen concert footage.

Advertisement

A synopsis reads: “Moonage Daydream is an immersive cinematic experience; an audio-visual space odyssey that not only illuminates the enigmatic legacy of David Bowie but also serves as a guide to living a fulfilling and meaningful life in the 21st Century.”

Speaking in May earlier this year, Morgen said he suffered a heart attack and “flatlined for three minutes” as he started working on the project in January 2017.

“Just as I started working on this film, I suffered a massive heart attack,” Morgen told BBC News. “I flatlined for three minutes and was in a coma.

“My life was out of control, and I was entirely work obsessed. I put all my ego into my work and I’m the father of three kids. When you have an experience like that you think, what’s been the message of my life? Work hard and die in your 40s.”

He added: “I needed to learn how to live again and that’s when David Bowie really came back into my life at the age of 47.”

Advertisement

Moonage Daydream will be released exclusively in IMAX cinemas from September 16. The film will be released in other UK cinemas from September 23.