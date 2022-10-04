Watch Noah Centineo and Lana Condor ‘To All The Boys’ chemistry read

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor’s first chemistry read for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has just been shared online – check it out below.

The pair played Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey in the Netflix adaptation of Jenny Han’s best-selling novel of the same name, which went on to have two sequels.

The streamer has shared the recorded chemistry read on their platform Tudum, showing a scene in which Peter asks Lara Jean why she’s so afraid of love.

Take a look at the video below.

lana condor and noah centineo’s original chemistry read for ‘to all the boys i’ve loved before’ (2018) pic.twitter.com/gDDcvUDqns — rom com archive (@romcomarchive) September 30, 2022

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was released on Netflix in 2018, with To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You following in 2020 and To All The Boys: Always And Forever reaching the platform in 2021.

A spin-off series called XO, Kitty, focusing on Lara Jean’s sister Kitty is currently in production.

In a two-star review of P.S. I Still Love You, NME wrote: “Ultimately, this follow-up to a near-perfect romcom falls flat. Its frequent clichés soon become tiresome, and the overly-stuffed narrative jars with too many loose ends to tie up at the finale.

“Sweet moments do exist, but they’re shrouded in exhausting, shoe-horned drama. We won’t spoil if Lara Jean gets her happy ending, but one thing’s for certain, the viewer definitely doesn’t.”