Watch Orlando Bloom paddleboarding with a great white shark

Orlando Bloom has shared footage of himself paddleboarding with a great white shark with fans.

The Lord Of The Rings star took to Instagram on Wednesday (15 September) to share the video of him riding a paddleboard in Malibu, California.

“Paddle Boarding With Great Whites,” Bloom wrote alongside the video, which shows the shadow of the shark moving around him in the water. “When fear becomes your friend and @themalibuartist captures the moment.”

Bloom’s fiancée Katy Perry commented on the post: “Next time go out and put some peanut butter on babe.”

In August, Bloom revealed that he “narrowly escaped death” after an accident in 1998 that severely damaged his spine.

The actor again took to Instagram to share photos of himself in a back brace, revealing that he fell from three stories high in the accident.

“That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3months after I fell 3floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis…” he wrote alongside the photos.

Bloom and Perry gave birth to their first child last year.

Confirming the news to Unicef, a statement said: “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy.”

In spite of early speculation, Bloom has said that he will not be appearing in the upcoming Amazon adaptation of Lord Of The Rings.

“I like to think of myself as ageless but… I don’t know where I would fit in that world, really,” he admitted. “If you’re saying there’s Legolas, they’ve probably got a 19 year-old kid who’s ready to go.”