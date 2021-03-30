Watch Post Malone get shot by Jason Statham in trailer for ‘Wrath Of Man’

The trailer for Jason Statham’s new film Wrath of Man has been released today, featuring a cameo from Post Malone.

The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Statham as “H”, who, as a caption for the trailer describes, “goes to work at a cash truck company that moves hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles every week.”

The trailer depicts H revealing his skills as a gunman to his co-workers when a heist is attempted on his truck’s load, culminating in Post Malone’s character getting shot point blank in the head.

Watch the trailer below:

Based on the 2004 French film Le Convoyeur, Statham’s character in Wrath of Man reveals his motive of revenge as his co-workers wonder where he came from.

News of the film first broke in 2019, marking the fourth collaboration between Statham and Ritchie, following 1998’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, 2000’s Snatch and 2005’s Revolver.

This isn’t the first acting role Malone has had, making his debut in 2020’s Spenser Confidential alongside Mark Wahlberg.

In addition to Malone and Statham, Wrath of Man is also set to star Scott Eastwood, Josh Hartnett, Jeffrey Donovan, Holt McCallany and more.

While Wrath of Man isn’t in cinemas until May 7, Guy Ritchie recently confirmed the completion of his next film project, which also stars Statham and is yet to be titled.