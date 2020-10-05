Watch Ryan Reynolds star as a video game NPC in the new trailer for ‘Free Guy’

A new trailer for the forthcoming action-comedy film Free Guy has been revealed, which sees Ryan Reynolds starring as a background character in an open world video game.

The two-minute trailer, which you can watch below, sees Reynolds waking up in the video game world of ‘Free City’, being hit by a train and respawning, before realising he is in fact a fictional character.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film co-stars Jodie Comer of Killing Eve, as well as Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

Also among the cast is Joe Keery, aka Stranger Things‘ Steve Harrington. In an interview with NME back in August, he discussed meeting Reynolds on set for the first time.

“It’s kind of bizarre when you meet people that you look up to,” he said of working on the star-studded production. “At first when I met Ryan, I was like, ‘Oh, hello, Ryan Reynolds’. You can’t help but notice that you’ve seen them in so many things, but you know, the guy is a machine!

“What I took away is that he is really invested in the project and he really understands the process,” Keery continued. “He’s such a team player and realises that he’s the number one dude on the callsheet, so he sets the tone for everybody on set.”

Last month, meanwhile, Wrexham AFC confirmed that Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney are in talks to invest in the Welsh football club.