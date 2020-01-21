The first trailer for Jason Howden’s new action-comedy, Guns Akimbo, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Samara Weaving, is out now. Watch it below.

According to the trailer’s description, the movie follows a video game developer named Miles (played by Radcliffe) who gets “caught up as the next contestant with SKIZM, an underground gang live-streaming real-life deathmatches”. Through the game, Miles encounters various obstacles including Nix (Weaving), a fellow contestant who’s hellbent on killing him.

Also featured in the trailer is Aussie actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Netflix’s The Society) who plays Miles’ ex-girlfriend. The movie also stars Rhys Darby and Peaky Blinders’ Ned Dennehy.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer for Guns Akimbo here:

Guns Akimbo is directed by Howden, whose previous work includes the 2015 horror-comedy flick, Deathgasm. The New Zealand filmmaker is also known for his visual effects in The Avengers, as Screen Rant noted.

Guns Akimbo made its premiere at last year’s Toronto Film Festival. It’s expected to hit theatres on February 28.

Guns Akimbo is the latest film from Weaving, who previously acted in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s 2019 comedy horror movie, Ready Or Not. The Adelaide actress is set to star in two other movies this year: Bill & Ted Face the Music and the G.I. Joe film Snake Eyes.