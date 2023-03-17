Watch Sydney Sweeney confront Halsey in first teaser for ‘Americana’

A teaser has been released from Halsey’s feature film debut Americana opposite Sydney Sweeney – check out the clip below.

Directed by Tony Tost, the modern-day western follows waitress Penny Jo (Sweeney) and lonesome cowboy Lefty (Paul Walter Hauser) as they plan to steal a mythical Native American artifact from criminals.

Their plan, however, is made complicated by Mandy (Halsey), the girlfriend of the lead criminal, who decides to take the artifact for her own personal reasons.

Advertisement

As reported by Deadline, the clip is the first time Penny Jo and Lefty come into contact with Mandy, after they tail her to a remote gas station.

Other cast members include Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Simon Rex, Toby Huss and Harriet Sansom Harris.

The film was announced last year under the title National Anthem. It marks the second major on-screen collaboration between Halsey and Sweeney, after they were both cast in upcoming TV series The Player’s Table back in 2020.

The pair also appeared together in the music video for Halsey’s 2019 track ‘Graveyard’.

While Americana represents Halsey’s first major on-screen role, their previous credits include voice roles in Sing 2, Teen Titans Go! To The Movies and and a cameo appearance in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Advertisement

Americana had its world premiere on Friday (March 17) at SXSW. A release date has yet to be announced.

Halsey recently released a solo version of their Post Malone collaboration ‘Die 4 Me’, which featured on the rapper’s 2019 album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.