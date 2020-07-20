Watch the cast of ‘The Parent Trap’ reunite for a good cause

The cast of The Parent Trap, including Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid, have reunited for a new Instagram video.

Original castmembers Lohan, Quaid (Nick Parker), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy), Simon Kunz (Martin) and Elaine Hendrix (Meredith Blake) came together with director Nancy Myers and producer/co-writer Charles Shyer for the reunion, courtesy of Katie Couric.

In the clip, which was released today (July 20), the group reminisce about making the 1998 movie as well as Lohan’s audition. They also recall memories of late star Natasha Richardson (Liz James) who passed away in 2009.

Couric teased the reunion yesterday, writing on her Instagram page: “Boy, do Nancy Meyers and I have a treat for you! We got the cast of The Parent Trap together again for the first time since 1998.”

The episode was in aid of World Central Kitchen, which helps feed those in need across the world.

In the hit ’90s movie, Lohan takes on the dual roles of Hallie Parker and Annie James – twins separated at birth who hatch a plan to get their parents back together.

The Parent Trap reunion is one of a number of special lockdown events held in the past few months that has brought the casts of classic films together. Josh Gad famously hosted a series that reunited the casts of the likes of The Goonies, Lord of the Rings, Ghostbusters and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Lohan made her return to music with new single ‘Back To Me’, which was her first song in over a decade.

The star explained that it was about “rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go”.