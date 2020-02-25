Watch the epic first trailer for ‘Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm’

The first trailer has arrived for Rockfield: The Studio on The Farm, the new documentary chronicling the journey of two brothers who created one of the most famous recording studios in the world.

The documentary, directed by Hannah Berryman, tells the story of Kingsley and Charles Ward – who set up Rockfield Studios at their Monmouthshire farm in the 1960s.

It went on to become the world’s first residential studios, as well as playing host to some of the most popular recordings in modern history.

Queen recorded ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ there in 1975, Oasis laid down the entirety of ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory) in 1995, and Coldplay crafted ‘Yellow’ in 2000.

In the new clip, Liam Gallagher is among the famous faces recounting their experiences of recording at Rockfield.

“You lived there and you didn’t leave the studio until you had your album finished. It’s like the Big Brother house, innit, but with tunes,” Liam says.

It also features an appearance from Ozzy Osbourne, who recorded some of Black Sabbath’s earliest demos at the facility.

“Just to go from Birmingham to Monmouth was an adventure. You don’t understand, we’d never been in a studio, we’d never been on a farm!,” Ozzy quips.

Other names lending their memories of Rockfield to the documentary include Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, Hawkwind’s Dave Brock, Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr, The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Manic Street Preachers’ James Dean Bradfield.

An official synopsis teases: “This is the unlikely tale of how two Welsh farming brothers turned their dairy farm into one of the most successful recording studios of all time, producing four decades of legendary rock music.

“Fifty years ago, deep in the Welsh countryside, brothers Kingsley and Charles Ward were starting out in the family dairy farming business. But they yearned to do something different – they wanted to make music. So they built a studio in the attic of their farmhouse and started recording with their friends.

“Kingsley’s new wife, Ann, left her job in the local bank to do the books, and they continued farming all the while. Animals were kicked out of barns and musicians were moved into Nan’s spare bedroom. Inadvertently, they’d launched the world’s first independent residential recording studio:Rockfield.”

It will premiere at SXSW on 16 March 2020.