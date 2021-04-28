The first official trailer for Chris Pratt’s new Amazon sci-fi movie ‘The Tomorrow War’ has been shared.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees the Guardians Of The Galaxy star fighting a future war with mysterious aliens.

According to the official synopsis “the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species”.

Advertisement

It goes on: “The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

Originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the film’s distribution rights were acquired by Amazon Studios due to the COVID-19 pandemic in a deal worth a reported $200million (£143million).

It also stars GLOW favourite Betty Gilpin alongside Veep‘s Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

The Tomorrow War will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

Meanwhile, Marvel star Pratt recently denied sending a series of racist and anti-Muslim tweets, after a series of historic posts – which were attributed to the actor – went viral on Twitter.

Advertisement

Responding to the claims, as Pratt’s name began trending on Twitter, the actor’s team told TMZ: “Chris never tweeted the offensive things that are being circulated today.

“Any suggestion that he did is not only totally false but also defamatory.”