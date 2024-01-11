Watch the first official teaser for Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back To Black’

StudioCanal and Monumental Pictures have released the first official teaser trailer for Back To Black, the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic. You can watch it above.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film stars Marisa Abela (Industry) as Winehouse and charts the iconic singer’s vibrant years living in London as well as her intense rise to fame.

Alongside Abela, Back To Black also stars Jack O’Connell as Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as her father Mitch, Juliet Cowan as her mother Janis, and Lesley Manville as her grandmother Cynthia.

The film, which has the approval of the singer’s estate, features many of Winehouse’s hit songs, recorded and performed in the movie by Abela.

Taylor-Johnson said via a press release: “Discovering a talent like Marisa Abela is akin to finding gold dust. The moment she looked into the lens at her first audition I knew she was the perfect actor to play Amy Winehouse. She put in an enormous amount of work, attention to every detail and she trained daily for hours to be able to sing throughout the entire movie. She doesn’t impersonate Amy, she inhabits her.‘

Taylor-Johnson has previously directed the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and the first entry in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

A magnetic voice. Timeless music. A true icon. Here's the international poster for #BacktoBlack – arriving in cinemas April 12th. pic.twitter.com/bWnMgXr0Ur — StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) January 11, 2024

Matt Greenhalgh, who previously collaborated with Taylor-Johnson on Nowhere Boy, has written the script for Back To Black. Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Nicky Kentish-Barnes serve as producers.

In December, Winehouse’s parents said in a statement: “We are thrilled that StudioCanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy’s extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves.”

Back To Black will be released in cinemas across the UK & Ireland on April 12, 2024.