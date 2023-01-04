Watch the first official trailer for ‘Evil Dead Rise’

The first official trailer for Evil Dead Rise has arrived – you can watch it above.

The upcoming horror is expected to be a stand-alone addition to the iconic horror franchise, unrelated to both the original trilogy and the 2013 reboot.

READ MORE: Evil Dead: The Game review: a messy but impressively faithful 4v1 horror game

Advertisement

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city of LA, the new film tells the story of two estranged sisters, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons known as Deadites.

The bone-chilling first trailer provides an in-depth look at the horror that’s in store, promising plenty of jump scares and gore.

One of the more gruesome moments sees a cheese grater slammed firmly onto the bare skin of someone’s leg, while one of the many creepy parts involves a possessed mother grabbing her daughter’s arm through a barricaded door.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, the forthcoming film stars Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and Nell Fisher. Other cast members include Jayden Daniels, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy and Tai Wano.

The franchise’s original lead actor Bruce Campbell does not feature in the film, but he is on board as an executive producer, alongside Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi.

Advertisement

Teasing the arrival of the trailer yesterday (January 3), Campbell tweeted: “Even though I’m not in this film, as a producer I’m all over this movie like a cheap suit. I guess you could say, I have a hand in it.”

Campbell later promised fans that Evil Dead Rise will be “the scariest one yet”.

In addition to the trailer, an official poster for the film was recently released with the ominous tagline: “Mommy loves you to death”.

Evil Dead Rise, which was originally set for a HBO Max release in the US, is now scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on April 21, 2023.