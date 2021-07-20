Watch the first trailer for ‘Jackass Forever’

The first trailer for the fourth and reportedly final Jackass film has landed.

The preview shows the gang reunited on the big screen for the first time since 2013’s Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa. Stunts in the trailer include Johnny Knoxville getting fired out of an enormous canon, poisonous snake bites and an exploding toilet.

Most of the core team have returned including Steve-O, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña and Chris Pontius. Additionally, the trailer shows cameos from Eric André and Machine Gun Kelly.

Advertisement

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.”

Watch the full trailer below.

Notably absent from the trailer is Bam Margera. Speaking in a series of since-deleted videos that he posted on his Instagram, Margera claimed that he’d been fired from Jackass 4 earlier this year.

However in May, it surfaced that Jackass director Jeff Tremaine had filed a temporary restraining order against Margera for alleged harassment. The order was approved in June.

Elsewhere, Steve-O has revealed that he convinced a doctor to paralyse him from the waist down for a stunt in the film.

Advertisement

“I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyse me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible shit happened to me,” the stunt performer said on his YouTube channel.

Jackass Forever is set to hit cinemas on October 22.