Watch the first trailer for Jordan Peele’s mysterious new horror ‘Nope’

The first trailer for Nope – the secretive new horror film from Get Out and Us helmer Jordan Peele – has landed online ahead of its premiere during the Super Bowl LVI later today.

Billed by Universal Pictures as an “expansive horror epic” and “a new pop nightmare”, the film’s storyline remains shrouded in mystery. What we do know, per an official synopsis, is that Nope will terrorise an ensemble cast (led by Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun) as they “bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery” in “a lonely gulch of inland California”.

Towards the end of the trailer, Palmer’s character – supposedly the great, great, great granddaughter of the man featured in The Horse In Motion (believed to be the first moving picture) – is flung into the atmospheric force teased to be at the film’s core.

Check out the trailer for Nope below:

Nope was formally announced last July, following months of speculation that Kaluuya would reunite with Peele for a clandestine horror. The actor played Chris in Get Out, Peele’s directorial debut in 2017. Yeun has also worked with Peele in the past, having starred in an episode of his Twilight Zone reboot.

Peele last directed the 2019 psychological horror film Us, which starred Lupita Nyong’o. Since then, he has served as executive producer on HBO’s Lovecraft Country series and written and produced the likes of Hunters and last year’s Candyman reboot.

Kaluuya, meanwhile, accepted his first Academy Award last April, taking out the trophy for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He earned the award for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah, making him the first Black British actor to receive the award in a performing category.