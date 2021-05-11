Watch the first trailer for ‘People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan’

The first official trailer for People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan has been released – you can watch it below.

The film, which is based on the popular BBC mockumentary series, follows UK garage collective Kurupt FM to Japan after they find out that one of their records is being used on a popular game show.

A synopsis of the film reads: “Since the end of their pirate radio station, life has been quiet for the Kurupt FM boys, but everything is about to change. News reaches them that one of their songs has been used on a popular game show in Japan. They’ve made it! Their music is reaching hundreds of thousands of people! It’s finally time for them to enjoy the fame and fortune that they’ve always known they deserved.

Advertisement

“Chabuddy G steps excitedly back into his management role as Grindah, Beats, Steves and Decoy begin their journey to international stardom… But is Japan really ready for Kurupt FM?”

The film arrives in cinemas on August 18. You can watch the trailer below.

💥BANG💥 Lyrical blows on the big screen. Hit up the trailer for People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan.

Film drops in cinemas August 18. #PeopleJustDoNothing #BigInJapan pic.twitter.com/SZUQZiqbhj — Universal PicturesIE (@Universal_Irl) May 11, 2021

Production on People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan began back in 2019 – a year after the show shared its fifth and final season. Written by Steve Stamp and Allan Mustafa, the film is directed by Jack Clough, who worked on the original series as well as on shows likes Skins.

Speaking of the film, MC Grindah said: “Japan is the most advanced city in the world so it makes perfect sense that they would recognise our lyrical talent. We can’t wait to go over there and completely destroy the music scene. In a good way.”

Chabuddy G added: “You know me, I can sell anything mate. Ice to an Eskimo, halal meat to a racist vegan… selling garage music to Japan is water off a ducks beak mate.”

Advertisement

See a selection of images from the film below:

Meanwhile, Kurupt FM have collaborated with Craig David for their new single ‘Summertime’.

The People Just Do Nothing UK garage crew dropped their first new official music of 2021 with the song, which features the ‘Born To Do It’ singer, songwriter and DJ on vocals.

“Craig David is a living legend and I think I speak for him when I say that we are too,” Kurupt FM’s MC Grindah said in a statement about ‘Summertime’, which was co-produced by Fred again.. and MJ Cole.