Watch the first trailer for ‘Transformers: War For Cybertron: Siege’

Netflix have shared a glimpse of its latest trilogy of animated Transformers films, which will open with Transformers: War For Cybertron: Siege.

Read more: Here are the new films arriving on Netflix in 2020

Following the conclusion of the Prime Wars arc in July 2018, Hasbro’s production studio Allspark and Netflix announced a new animated series of films, War for Cybertron.

John Derderian, Director of Anime for Netflix, said: “In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before – to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time.” Watch the clip below.

Advertisement

Siege reportedly begins in the final hours of civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. Optimus Prime and Megatron both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms.

In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots and unify Cybertron.

FJ DeSanto will be the new series’ showrunner, which will include writers George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse) and Brandon Easton (Transformers: Rescue Bots, Agent Carter). DeSanto has worked with the franchise before, including Transformers: Titans Return and Transformers: Power of the Primes.

Despite The Last Knight – the last non-animated Transformers film, aside from 2018 spin-off Bumblebee – opening to an all-time US box office low, there are still believed to be plenty more films left in the franchise. “There are 14 stories written and there’s good stuff,” Michael Bay told MTV back in 2017.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of Bumblebee, NME said: “Knight has made, on a much smaller budget, the best Transformers movie so far. And it’s not even a close contest. It’s made to be seen by a young audience, but if you’re old enough to remember bashing heroic plastic trucks into evil airplanes, this will bring that same feeling of simple joy rushing back.”