Watch the mind-bending trailer for Christopher Nolan’s new epic ‘Tenet’

The first trailer has been revealed for Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet – watch it below.

The film, which will be the director’s first since 2017’s Dunkirk, is a full-throttle spy epic.

The new trailer sees John David Washington’s character doing his best to prevent a third world war, though much of the plot is still under wraps.

The film, which features a Nolan-penned script, features a cast led by Washington, who will be joined by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and more.

Ludwig Göransson, who won an Oscar for his work on Black Panther, is writing the score for the film.

Watch the trailer for Tenet below:

Robert Pattinson recently revealed in an interview that he was locked in a room to read the script for the film. “I don’t have it myself,” he told USA Today, adding that the experience was “unreal”.

Nolan revealed upon the announcement of Tenet that the film would be an “event film” and that its debut will come in IMAX format.

Nolan’s previous film, Dunkirk, got a five-star review from NME. “As with Nolan’s previous classics, this is a thrill-packed, nail-biting watch,” the review said.

“Dialogue is used sparingly. Instead, its focus is on the frail, often speechless tension as soldiers fight for their lives. It’s a visual experience unlike any other.”