Watch the first teaser trailer for ‘Fast & Furious 9’

It's due for release on May 22

The first official teaser trailer for Fast & Furious 9 has been posted online.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees Dom (Vin Diesel), seemingly retired and fixing tractors on a farm while he plays with his son.

A full trailer will land this Friday (October 31). The action film is due for release on May 22.

It is the second movie in a trilogy which is set to end The Fast and the Furious series for good, with the final trio of films having been kicked off with Fast & Furious 8 (also known as The Fate of the Furious) in 2017.

Paul Walker’s character could also return for the ninth film in the series, six years after the actor’s death.

Meanwhile, Cardi B also recently landed a role in the movie, with Diesel breaking the news with an Instagram post with the rapper.

“I know I’m exhausted, we gave every single thing we could for this movie, we put it all on the table, put it all out there,” he says to the camera. Cardi agrees: “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gon’ front, this gonna be the best one.

She recently appeared in Hustlers alongside stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

Besides Diesel, cast members returning to Fast 9 include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. John Cena joins Cardi B and Ozuna as a newcomer to the line-up.

