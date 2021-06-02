Watch the trailer for Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’ documentary

A new trailer for Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary has been released.

The film is directed by Oscar-winner Vanessa Roth. It is an exploration of Blige’s milestone 1994 album of the same name.

Watch the trailer for the documentary below:

“’My Life’ is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had,” Blige says in the emotional trailer. “Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live.”

She added: “I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it, and I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way.”

The triple platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated album addressed Blige’s experiences with abuse, mental health issues and addiction. The documentary will be released to coincide with the 25th anniversary of ‘My Life’. It includes footage of Blige performing the album live for the first time. Interview with early collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs, as well as Alicia Keys and actress Taraji P. Henson also feature.

According to the official log line, Blige “reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom” in the documentary.

Both Blige and Combs are executive producers on the film, with Quincy Jones serving as executive music producer.

Blige will next appear on screen as jazz powerhouse Dinah Washington in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Jennifer Hudson co-stars as the Queen of Soul herself.

My Life will be released via Amazon Prime Video on June 25, 2021.